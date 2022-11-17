Predicted XI: Spain to run out strong side in final World Cup warm-up

Spain are taking on Jordan in a final friendly before the World Cup begins in earnest for La Roja, kicking off at 17:00 CEST in Amman.

Luis Enrique has already confirmed the absences of Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Hugo Guillamon, all of whom are struggling with minor knocks and will not be risked.

Following Luis Enrique’s press conference yesterday, it emerged that Jose Gaya had also suffered a minor ankle sprain, but is expected to be fit for the second game at the latest. Their first fixture will be against Costa Rica next Wednesday.

One player who Luis Enrique confirmed would start is Ansu Fati. The Barcelona forward will begin his first match for La Roja since October of 2020, the only question is where.

Sport believe he will begin on the left side with Dani Olmo through the middle. They also expect a midfield featuring none of the three Barcelona options, in Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi, instead opting for Carlos Soler, Koke Resurreccion and Rodri.

Diario AS also believe that midfield will start, but with Fati through the middle and Pablo Sarabia on the left side. They also believe that Nico Williams has earned his first start for Spain on the right.

It seems likely that there will be plenty of substitutions to give all of Spain’s squad some minutes, but Luis Enrique will no doubt ensure his players take the match seriously too. It could mean a place in the side for the competitive games.