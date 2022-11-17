Pedri explains how growing up on Canary Islands helps his game

The Canary Islands are gradually gaining a reputation in football for their fun, free-flowing footballers. Although Sandro Ramirez, Roque Mesa and Jese Rodriguez have not quite hit the big time, a new generation coming through is putting the Canary Islands on the map for its football.

The most obvious example is Pedri, who has become one of Barcelona’s midfield stars, but national team colleague Yeremy Pino has also been highly impressive at Villarreal and is just 20 himself. Las Palmas winger Alberto Moleiro is touted to become the next off the production line, several top clubs interested.

What stands out about Pino and Pedri is their natural style on the pitch, seemingly working with the ball rather than trying to control it. The pair have adapted to the top level of football quickly and almost without transition.

Speaking to Forbes, Pedri explained that nerves do not come into it for him.

“I hardly ever get nervous. When I enter the field, I want to enjoy myself, as I have done since I was a kid. I’m calm, but I also like to compete and win. I take losing the worst, at whatever it is.”

Canary Islanders are known for their relaxed attitude, fast-paced speech and ready smiles. It is something Pedri admits he channels into his performances.

“Joy brings joy. I’m proud to embody the style of play and life from my island. On the field, I’m like this. I’m always a little laid-back, like in day-to-day life.”

Few players have exhibited so much maturity at such a young age, Pedri almost always taking the right decision. Equally, Unai Emery trusted Yeremy Pino to play in a Europa League final at just 18 years of age. Seemingly there is something in the sea water.