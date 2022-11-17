Luis Enrique unable to give definitive answer on Jose Gaya’s World Cup presence

“It’s the delicate topic of these four days”, were the words of Luis Enrique in his post-match press conference after Spain’s final World Cup warm-up match.

La Roja cruised to a 3-1 victory over Jordan, courtesy of goals from Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Williams, at an average age of just over 19.

However speaking after the match, Luis Enrique admitted that left-back Jose Gaya might not be fit for the World Cup.

“In a fortuitous action, alone, putting in a cross, he had a small problem. The information belongs to the player and the doctors, or better said to the player. It is information that I cannot give you.”

“Tomorrow we will take a decision on it, and we will inform you of it. It is no doubt the unpleasant news from these four days though.”

💬 "Mañana tomaremos una decisión con respecto a Gayà". Horas decisivas para determinar la presencia del jugador del Valencia en el Mundial de Catar. pic.twitter.com/dzMsciEugK — Relevo (@relevo) November 17, 2022

The reports of his injury emerged on Wednesday evening that Gaya had a light ankle sprain, which was confirmed by the Spanish Federation on Thursday. It was thought that it was a light issue and although he might have missed their opening match with Costa Rica, it would not affect his presence.

Spain have until 24 hours before their first game to alter their squad, but will make the final leg of their journey from Jordan to Qatar on Friday. Likely candidates to replace Gaya, if he does return to Spain, would Alex Moreno, Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso.