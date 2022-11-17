La Liga club interested in offering Riqui Puig return to Europe

Riqui Puig was derided by many for exiting European football after it became clear that he was surplus to requirements at Barcelona, but he could be back in La Liga sooner than expected.

The minute midfielder joined LA Galaxy at the beginning of August from Barcelona and has played just 12 times in the US, but made an immediate impact. In his 10 Major League Soccer games, Puig scored three times and gave two assists, as well as providing some highlight reel passes.

According to Futbol Total, via Sport, Villarreal are interested in a loan for with an option to buy in January. It would reunite Puig with former manager Quique Setien. Of the four managers Puig had at Barcelona, Setien was the one that showed the most confidence in him and under whom he performed best.

The Yellow Submarine have struggled to break down low-block defences so far and Puig might be an alternative option to help do so. Equally it would be a risk for Puig, who finally has some continuity, to potentially break his ability to develop again.