Italian clubs pursuing US international and Valencia star Yunus Musah

The depressing truth for Valencia fans is that in recent years, they have become a selling club. It may be a fact they are again forced to face again this January.

Recently Gennaro Gattuso returned from a meeting with club owner Peter Lim with permission to pursue signings in the winter transfer window.

It may be that Los Che will have to sell again to make that happen. In the summer Valencia brought in Edinson Cavani and Samu Castillejo, as well as Ilaix Moriba and Nico Gonzalez on loan, but had to sell Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes to make it happen.

This time the sacrifice could be Yunus Musah. The 19-year-old USMNT midfielder has been in fine form this season and has finally had a consistent run in his favoured central midfielder slot.

It has attracted interest from Serie A, as per Todofichajes. Musah is a target for Fiorentina above all, but Inter have also expressed an interest. The figure quoted is something north of €20m.

It would seem somewhat short-sighted to sell Musah for less than €30m, given his value is likely only to rise in the next two years. However Valencia have shown form for this and as such, a deal cannot be ruled out.