Elche appoint appoint former Sevilla man as third manager of the season

Elche will have a fifth coach on the touchline before 2023 is out after they announced the appointment of Pablo Machin on Thursday.

After sacking Francisco eight games into the campaign, then Jorge Almiron two games before the break for the World Cup, owner Christian Bragarnik has been on the hunt for their third permanent manager for the last ten days. Sergio Mantecon and Alberto Gallego have both taken charge of games as caretaker managers too.

Machin comes in with an almost impossibly tall task on his hands, with Elche glued to the bottom of the table and eight points separated from safety.

Originally having success with Girona, masterminding their first promotion to La Liga, Machin then had a mixed spell at Sevilla, an unsuccessful few months at Espanyol and most recently in Spain, a poor six months at Alaves. His last two jobs were in Saudi Arabia with Al Ain and Al Raed.

He will have a contract until the end of the season in Alicante and rebuilding his reputation in Spain could not come in a more difficult setting in La Liga this term.