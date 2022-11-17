Angel Correa called up to replace injured Argentina forward at World Cup

Argentina have suffered an injury blow to their squad after Nicolas Gonzalez has been forced to withdraw from the World Cup.

On Wednesday manager Lionel Scaloni admitted that he might make changes to his squad as some of them were not 100% fit. It appears that the Fiorentina winger was one of those Scaloni was referring to.

It was announced by the AFA on Thursday evening and they also declared that they would be calling up Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa in his place.

Correa has 22 caps and 3 goals to his name for Argentina and has been in the majority of squads since the Copa America last summer, although very much as a fringe player. He did make the squad for the September friendlies, but had missed out in the summer for Argentina as they beat Italy in the Finalissima.

Interestingly, Correa is a different style of player to Gonzalez. Although both show good movement in behind, Gonzalez is quicker and provides more width than Correa. Correa is also more likely to take more touches on the ball, but does have more of a goal threat.