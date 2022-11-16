Watch: Crowd panics as Lionel Messi is fouled in Argentina friendly

Argentina played their final match before they kick off their World Cup campaign on Wednesday afternoon, cruising to a 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates.

The Albiceleste were in control early on after Lionel Messi assisted Julian Alvarez for the opener. Angel di Maria would score a brace, including one assisted by Messi, before the Paris Saint-Germain star fired his own golazo into the top corner. Joaquin Correa added the icing on the cake.

There was a curious incident during the match though, as Lionel Messi was fouled near the touchline. Arguably the player with the most eyes on him this World Cup, limped out of a challenge.

As can be seen 22 seconds into this video, the reaction of the crowd was a unique scene. Despite it not being a particularly serious looking incident, the crowd rose to their feet, many falling into hushed silence and others shrieking with concern.

As it was Messi was unharmed and went on to play the full ninety minutes. All the goals can be seen below in what was a fine performance from Lionel Scaloni’s side, despite the quality of the opposition.