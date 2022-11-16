Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar

Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies.

The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.

According to El Pais, pork imports are banned in Qatar, which prevents the national side from taking their traditional Jamon Iberico to the tournament. According to the article, it is something the national team chefs tend to select with care for each tournament and a favourite for the travelling party.

The Spanish team will have to go without its beloved jamón ibérico during the World Cup due to the ban on the importation and consumption of pork in Qatar. (El País) pic.twitter.com/FZ1eaN7lDe — Brendan Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) November 16, 2022

Manager Luis Enrique will at least have some of his favourite gadgets at his disposal. In the past, Luis Enrique has had a tower scaffolded at the Spain training base in Las Rozas, which has been transported to Qatar with them. His latest innovation, a radio system allowing him to speak to players in real time from his observation platform, will also make the trip.

In a profession full of personalities, few can claim to be as idiosyncratic as Luis Enrique. However it works in his favour. His methods and nonchalant attitude towards the norms have won over his players, who are completely committed to him.

Image via LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images