Spain already nursing four doubts for final warm-up game against Jordan

Spain have barely landed in the Middle East but already they are nursing considerable injury doubts.

On Thursday La Roja will play a final warm-up game against Jordan at 17:00 CEST, giving them a break of six days before they swing into World Cup action against Costa Rica next Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, manager Luis Enrique revealed that Barcelona forward Ansu Fati would be starting the match. Fati has started just five matches all season and it will be his first Spain start since the 13th of October 2020, over two years ago.

However he did confirm that there were three absences guaranteed from the match. Alvaro Morata, Hugo Guillamon and Marcos Llorente would all sit the match against Jordan out as they recover from a variety of knocks – “We don’t want to take unnecessary risks,” remarked Luis Enrique.

The fourth doubt is Jose Gaya. The left-back was not mentioned by Luis Enrique but later in the day it emerged that he had suffered an ankle strain, although it is not thought to be serious, Football Espana can confirm.

He will undergo tests in Amman to determine just how serious his strain is but at this point, looks like a doubt for that first game.

A number of players have arrived at the Spain camp with question marks over their fitness. Llorente, Koke Resurreccion and Fati have all been without regular action ahead of the tournament and may be somewhat rusty.