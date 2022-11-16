Pedri reveals Barcelona player he goes to for advice most

Spain will be heading into the World Cup with one of the best shots at winning the whole thing, but also one of the younger squads in the tournament.

Eight of Luis Enrique’s squad are under the age of 23 and overall the average age is just 25, one of the youngest at the tournament. In addition, the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres are likely to either start or play key roles for La Roja.

There are two veterans remaining from Spain’s last trophy in Euro 2012, but when asked which players he goes to most for advice and help, Pedri chose the last remaining member of the 2010 World Cup-winning squad.

“Above all Busi, who also plays in a position similar to mine. He helps us a lot. He has a vision that is different from everyone else, he sees football before everyone else and he is the one who helps us the most.”

Pedri made the comments to Mundo Deportivo, and perhaps revealed leadership qualities that are not immediately obvious to fans in Sergio Busquets. Although the midfielder has come under fire of late at Barcelona, Luis Enrique and Xavi Hernandez continue to select him.

Busquets and Pedri may well be able to lay claim to being the biggest stars in this Spain side heading to the World Cup, but Pedri was keen to emphasize that their chief strength was in the collective.

“We don’t have a superstar, the group is our best star. When you all run together and everyone knows what they want and what you’re playing for, I think you have already achieved plenty and a good chance of winning.”

While it is true that Spain do not have a defined difference maker up front, which may end up being definitive, few sides can claim to have more cohesion than the Spanish. Luis Enrique has built a unit that operates in unison as much as any side at the World Cup.

