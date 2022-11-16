Franck Kessie begins work on fresh strategy to return to full fitness at Barcelona

Barcelona have suffered with injuries so far this season, with their defence in particular struggling to cope with fitness issues. Going into the World Cup however, there are just two players who are not fully recovered or approaching full fitness.

Sergi Roberto dislocated his shoulder against Valencia and is still recovering from the injury, which he is expected to do so in Barcelona. The remaining players not at the World Cup, of which 16 of Barcelona’s squad are, will have a break until the fifth of December, however injured players were supposed to remain and recover at the Ciutat Esportiva.

The other injured player, Franck Kessie, has been given permission to deviate from that plan though. The Ivory Coast international tore a thigh muscle against Viktoria Plzen and his recovery is expected to last until 2023.

Kessie will return to his native Ivory Coast and Abidjan to continue his recovery until the fifth of December, as per Sport. Kessie began working for three to four hours a day on his recovery as soon as he had his diagnosis, and will continue that intensive programme in Abdijan, where he has put together a suitable work space and will be taking a personal trainer to implement the plans that Barcelona have for him.

It will also allow him to open a new programme at his foundation next weekend, assisting in health, education, and assistance for vulnerable people and single mothers. He returns back to his native country whenever he has the chance to help with the foundation.

His goal is to be 100% fit for Barcelona’s first game back after the World Cup break, against Espanyol on the 31st of December. Kessie is focused on making an impact on his return, despite the rumours surrounding his future at Camp Nou this January.