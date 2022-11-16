France announce replacement for injured Christopher Nkunku

France have announced their replacement for Christopher Nkunku will be Randal Kolo Munai in their World Cup squad.

The RB Leipzig forward was seen colliding with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in training and immediately clutching his knee after. Later it emerged that he would miss the tournament due to a knee sprain.

🇫🇷 Nkunku contraint de quitter l'entrainement des Bleus en boitant. pic.twitter.com/yJrL7yHP65 — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 15, 2022

Didier Deschamps has elected to take fellow Bundesliga forward Randal Kolo Muani instead, as per Marca, who plies his trade with Eintracht Frankfurt. Kolo Muani moved to Eintracht this past summer from Nantes, and has already scored 8 goals and given 11 assists in the 23 games he has appeared in.

So far he has two caps to his name, but has been receiving admiring glances for some time in France. Last season at Nantes, he managed 20 goal contributions in 41 games.

While usually the back-up forward does not play too much of a role, Karim Benzema’ s fitness issues may allow him more game time than expected. Benzema has played just 30 minutes since the 19th of October.