Former Manchester City midfielder emerges as surprise Atletico Madrid target

Atletico Madrid appear determined to revamp their squad over the coming transfer windows, but opting for a number of low-cost and younger options.

One of the surprise targets to emerge is Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia. The 25-year-old former Manchester City man has been in impressive form this season so far and is entering his peak years. Crucially, his contract also expires next summer, meaning he would be available on a free for Los Colchoneros.

Garcia has been putting up some impressive number for Girona this season, coming out top of the league in several statistics. After a successful season in Segunda last year in Catalonia, Garcia has been omnipresent for Michel Sanchez this season, starting all 14 games so far.

Aleix Garcia this season in La Liga (via @fbref): 3 assists

1st for expected assists (3.6)

1st for shot-creating actions (70)

1st for key passes (36)

1st for crosses (94)

3rd for touches (998)

6th for assists (3 assists)

8th for passes into final third (79) pic.twitter.com/Sq1C3MncgZ — Football España (@footballespana_) November 16, 2022

As per Diario AS, Atleti have made their interest known to both Girona and Garcia. The central midfielder made quite the impression at the Metropolitano earlier this season too, almost drawing Girona level on two occasions against Atletico Madrid.

The centre of the park has been a problem area for Diego Simeone for the last 12 months. Koke Resurreccion continues to carry out his tasks, while Axel Witsel has been impressive in the holding role at points too. However further forward, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo de Paul and Thomas Lemar have failed to provide a spark going forward, which perhaps Garcia would be able to.