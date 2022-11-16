Copa del Rey draw: Atletico Madrid face trip to Galicia in second round

The Copa del Rey second draw has been made and it has thrown up one or two interesting ties.

None of Real Betis, Valencia, Real Madrid or Barcelona will feature as they are involved in the Spanish Supercup. However all of the other teams that made it through the previous round are present.

Two La Liga sides suffered cup shocks, with Almeria suffering defeat to Arenteiro (2-0), and Real Union knocking out Cadiz (3-2).

🚨 ¡¡Configurada la 𝗦𝗘𝗚𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 de la #CopaDelRey!! ⚽ Ronda a partido único. 🗓️ Encuentros entre el 20, 21 y 22 de diciembre. 🤞🏻 ¡¡Mucha suerte a todos!!#LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/OGTdefUebF — RFEF (@rfef) November 16, 2022

Arenteiro have been rewarded with a massive draw, facing Atletico Madrid in the next round. The format means that the lower seeded side always has the home tie, meaning Atleti must travel to the far North-West to face Arenteiro in Galicia.

Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde will return to an old hunting ground. Los Leones will make the short trip up the Nervion River to face Sestao River Club, where Valverde spent the 1985-86 season on loan as a player. The two stadiums are less than 10km apart.

Perhaps the two closes ties involve Segunda sides – Andorra will go up against Levante, while Granada face Real Oviedo.