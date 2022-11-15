Real Madrid will be forced to pay to bring back Brahim Diaz from Milan

Real Madrid want to bring back former Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz once his loan spell at Milan is finished.

As Marca, via Sempre Milan, Los Blancos are keen on bringing Brahim back to the club in the summer, although the Rossoneri will also try to retain him.

Brahim is into the second season of a two-year loan and has become an important part of a Milan side that won the Scudetto under Stefano Pioli last season.

Milan have a €22m buy option at the end of the loan and seemingly intend to exercise it. However Real Madrid have a buyback clause of €27m and will pull the trigger if necessary.

Thus it follows that Milan and Pioli’s best recourse is to try and persuade Brahim to remain in Italy. Brahim has previously stated that it would be a dream to triumph at Los Blancos, but with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio already struggling for minutes, if both remain then Brahim may have doubts about his role at the Santiago Bernabeu. Brahim has played 17 times for Milan this season, scoring 4 goals and adding an assist. 13 of those were starts and he has been included for two thirds of their games from the beginning this season.