Quique Setien survives through sack scare at Villarreal

Quique Setien will be the Villarreal manager going into the new year.

The former Barcelona manager had a tricky start after he was called in to replace the departed Unai Emery in late October, and last week multiple reports emerged that he would face the sack after a poor start to life in Castellon.

Setien did not win any of his first four games, being beaten by Lech Poznan, Real Mallorca and Athletic Club, and drawing with Hapoel Beer Sheva.

However if his job was in doubt, a victory over Espanyol (1-0) in the final La Liga game before the World Cup break combined with a 9-0 thrashing of Santa Amalia in the Copa del Rey appear to have eased tension at the Ceramica.

As per Diario AS, Setien will now be given the break, which will include a preseason of sorts for most teams, to improve the team.

Given Villarreal moved from Emery to Setien, a period of adaptation was likely to be necessary. Emery is one of the most flexible managers in Europe and tends to err on the side of cautiousness, while Setien is rigidly committed to a style and understanding of possession-based football and pressing.