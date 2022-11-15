Newcastle United eyeing €18m La Liga left-back for January transfer window

Newcastle United will no doubt be one of the bigger fish in the winter transfer market once more, which may see them dip into La Liga in January.

Despite their embarrassment of riches, Newcastle have shown a consistent desire to recruit from clubs below the elite level. In contrast to the likes of Chelsea or Manchester City when they received considerable cash injections, they have not pursued star signings, rather looked to move for players that can turn into stars.

Celta Vigo’s Javi Galan might be the next one, as per Todofichajes. The 27-year-old has a release clause of €18m and Newcastle may look to strengthen their defence with his signing.

Consistently linked with Barcelona throughout last season, Galan has been one of the best left-backs in La Liga over the last two seasons, even if this campaign has been a little below par.

Renowned for his pace, dribbling and wicked crosses, Galan is the quintessential attacking full-back of the time. Small in stature, Galan battles away and usually provides a threat on the left.

Although Matt Targett’s performances last season persuaded Newcastle to make his move permanent last summer, Galan would perhaps be able to add a different dimension on the ball.