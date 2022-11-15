Koke Resurreccion highlights similarities between Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique

After over a decade in the job, questions are rightly or wrongly being raised about whether Diego Simeone’s time at Atletico Madrid is coming to an end. Los Colchoneros are not in the Champions League spots heading into the World Cup and it has been 18 months since they looked like a coherent side.

Curiously, one of the candidates mentioned to replace Simeone is Spain coach Luis Enrique. As a player who is currently working under both, Koke Resurreccion was asked about the prospect of Luis Enrique taking over at his club.

“I don’t know if Luis Enrique will be coach of Atlético de Madrid tomorrow, but Cholo has a contract until 2024.”

Sport carried those comments, with Koke continuing to explain the details which unite and separate the two coaches.

“They are different coaches. They have spectacular energy, a very clear message, they go to death with their team and with their idea. They are the similarities they have, then when it comes to playing they have their different concepts. With Luis Enrique we have more long possessions to score goals, at Atletico Madrid we are more direct.”

Los Rojiblancos could hardly do better than Luis Enrique for their next manager after Simeone, someone who will imprint their own personality on the job.

Luis Enrique has not signed a contract extension with Spain, with his deal expiring at the end of the World Cup, preferring to wait until after to decide his future.