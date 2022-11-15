“I’m at a dead end” – Eden Hazard struggling to spin Real Madrid situation positively

Eden Hazard was supposed to occupy a bigger role this season, as manager Carlo Ancelotti said in the summer, but so far he has been used far less than he was last campaign.

This season Hazard has played just six times, starting just twice and accumulating 229 minutes. Last time round he had played 542 minutes, including five starts at the same stage.

Speaking to Sport, Hazard was forced to admit that he was under no illusions that things are not going well.

“I would be lying if I said that it is positive. I do not play. I train. I hardly missed a session. I have no criticism for the coach (Carlo Ancelotti). He gave his explanations in a press conference. It is difficult for him to always answer the same questions.”

“We spoke at the beginning of the season. He asked me to do my best. I try. I am at a dead end. I want to play more. I accept this situation. I try to show every day in training that I can give more, that I still have good things to give. I try to keep smiling. Sometimes there are mornings when it is more difficult. When I think I’m playing and I’m not. It’s up to me to adapt.”

The Belgian remains a starter for his national side under Roberto Martinez and will captain them as they go into Qatar. He did reaffirm his commitment to the club though.

“No, the answer is clear. I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. But the situation does not depend only on me.”

As it stands, he will not be leaving, if we can go by Ancelotti’s words. The Italian manager has said that Real Madrid will retain the same squad until the end of the season unless a player asks to leave. Until Hazard seeks a move, he will remain in Madrid until at least the summer.