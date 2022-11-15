Germany coach Hansi Flick gives assessment of Spain 12 days ahead of crunch match

Spain will be favourites to go through their World Cup group in Qatar, but one tie stands out for La Roja, which could determine both their position in the group and the path they must take in the knockout rounds. Their second match on the 27th of November sees them face Germany in a fascinating clash of two of Europe’s heavyweights.

Marca spoke to Germany coach Hansi Flick before the tournament started. The former Bayern Munich coach has been in charge for just over a year and won his first eight matches. Since however, Germany have won just one of their last seven, only losing once. Flick is yet to take them into a tournament.

Asked for his assessment on Spain, he believed they would compete for the title again.

“Spain is a great footballing nation and again this year they have an outstanding team with great individual players. I have a lot of respect for Luis Enrique and I am sure that he will put together a team that will play for the title. I don’t expect anything else.”

Flick was part of Joachim Low’s coaching staff with the national team before and has faced Spain in two major tournaments 2008 and 2010, losing both times. Flick was asked if there was a big difference between that side and this one.

“The Spanish team has always evolved, it has never stopped. And yet, it always has its own unmistakable style. That speaks very well of Spain.”

Both Flick and Luis Enrique share similarities in their desire to press, their need for protagonism and their belief in a functioning system. As Flick highlights, he wants his side to fulfil their roles.

“A team does not function without clear rules and discipline. But also not without a certain degree of freedom and personal responsibility. The mix has to be just right.”

Flick was full of warm words for Luis Enrique too.

“He is a fantastic coach and a great personality. I have great respect for him as a coach and I appreciate him a lot as a person.”

It will be their first meeting as managers. Both have won the Champions League with clubs in their native countries and are now looking to break a trophy drought for their national sides, eight and ten years apart respectively.