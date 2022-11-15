Gerard Pique facing fresh questions after tax office finds anonymous accounts

Gerard Pique has been retired for less than a week, but there will be no rest for the former Barcelona central defender as more questions have emerged about his role in the deal to take the Spanish Supercup.

According to El Confidencial, the tax office have discovered fresh payments from companies that Pique owns or is part of to three anonymous accounts. The payments were made in three lots of €3.4m to accounts that the tax office were unable to identify, which they have now asked for clarification on.

As pointed out, Pique and his sports management firm Kosmos received €11.9m in consultancy fees for facilitating a deal between the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Saudi Arabia to take the Spanish Supercup there between 2019 and 2021.

More details are yet to emerge, but it appears once again that Pique will come under scrutiny. The 35-year-old has previously said that he has declared all of the fees related to the Supercup deal publicly, but it now seems that there may be more to the story.