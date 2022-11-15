Gennaro Gattuso returns from Singapore with permission to sign for Valencia

Gennaro Gattuso has won the goodwill of most at Valencia during his few short months at the club, and it appears he is on the good side of owner Peter Lim.

The Italian was in Singapore to meet with the much-loathed Lim for the second time in as many months, and the third since he arrived at the club. Gattuso, Lim, President Layhoon Chan and Technical Director Miguel Angel Corona were all present, and as per Plaza Deportiva, the meetings were productive.

All parties were on the same page as they discussed plans for the coming months and it appears that Los Che will have permission to sign in the January transfer window. In recent years, spending has been more than frugal under Lim, but the sales of Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler appear to have eased the financial pressure, facilitating the arrivals of Edinson Cavani, Ilaix Moriba, Andre Almeida and Samu Castillejo during the summer.

According to Superdeporte, the prime objective for January is a pivote, or a holding midfielder in the winter. So far Hugo Guillamon has been operating in that position at times, as has on loan Barcelona youngster Nico Gonzalez. As was the case with Jose Bordalas last season, Gattuso wants a more permanent solution.