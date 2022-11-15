Eden Hazard will accept Real Madrid exit next summer on one condition

Real Madrid and Eden Hazard seemed like a match made in heaven when the two agreed a future together just over three years ago, but it has been nothing but problematic since.

Due to a combination of injuries, strong competition and poor performances, Hazard is firmly regarded as a bench player by both Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Ahead of the World Cup, Hazard has been hitting the headlines but not for his football. In recent interviews he has described himself as “at a dead end”, and admitted he could leave the club.

Speaking to Marca, Hazard was asked if he understood why many Madridistas are not thrilled with him.

“Of course! It is normal. I am a player who has not played many games in three years. I can understand it. I have to show that when I play, be it five, ten or 15 minutes, I want to play and when I do I have to do it well.”

The Belgian captain admitted that he would accept a departure four years into his five-year deal at Real Madrid.

“In January it is impossible, because I have family and I like the city. But in summer it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract and it’s the club’s decision. If the club tells me ‘Eden, thanks for four years, but you have to go’, I have to accept it because it’s normal. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player.”

Hazard has rarely hid from the reality of his situation, but has struggled to change it under two different managers. This season again, Hazard has managed just two starts so far and has been more of a non-factor than last campaign. With Vinicius Junior developing into one of the best players in the world in his natural position, he seems destined to leave Real Madrid sooner or later.

