Bayern Munich sources shut down Cristiano Ronaldo meeting rumours

Save for a shock turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is over.

On Sunday night the Portuguese superstar went on a sensationalist interview show to put across his own, somewhat shocking side of the story of his return to Manchester United. Telling the press that he had been made a black sheep, and did not respect either the club or the manager, both parties will be looking for an exit for Ronaldo this winter.

After his agent Jorge Mendes was seen meeting with Bayern Munich, rumours started to grow that the German champions were interested in Ronaldo. Die Bayern have had to adapt to not having a clinical number nine this season without Ronaldo.

You've just bought a round for a larger than financially comfortable group, only to turn round and see this guy returning to the table with a singular drink for himself, and not a hint of shame.pic.twitter.com/WsAeqFct6p — Football España (@footballespana_) November 15, 2022

However Christian Falk of Bild has denied that the meeting had anything to do with Ronaldo.

It would be something of a surprise if Bayern were interested in Ronaldo, as they publicly commented that they were not in the summer.

It was noted that he did not fit the profile that Bayern were pursuing and increasingly, it looks hard for Ronaldo to land at a top club. Any player that blows up his own club in such fashion will be a difficult sell to fans and a squad, knowing that the player puts their reputation so far ahead of everyone else in terms of importance.