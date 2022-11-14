Toni Kroos takes pundit role on German TV for 2022 World Cup

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos will take up a pundit slot with German TV for the 2022 World Cup.

The 32-year-old midfielder opted to bring down the curtain on his international career after Euro 2020 last summer after winning 106 caps and a World Cup title in 2014.

Kroos is the ninth most capped player in the history of German football and he will join the Magenta TV team for the tournament in Qatar.

Kroos will be joined by his brother Felix, who retired from football in 2021, with the duo covering both semi finals and the final.

Former Bayern Munich pair Michael Ballack and Javi Martinez will also be involved with Magenta coverage of the World Cup including 16 of the 64 games for domestic audiences.

Germany start their Group E campaign against Japan on November 23 in Al Rayyan, before facing La Roja four days later in Al Khor, and Costa Rica on December 1, in the same stadium.