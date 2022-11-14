Sponsored: Playing through the channels – the easy way to access World Cup matches

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has no shortage of narratives; the good, the bad and the ugly. Shaping up to be the most-watched World Cup in history though and with several modern greats jousting for supremacy before the eyes of the world, it does not bear missing.

In particular, the world will be watching on as Lionel Messi swings into his last dance on the international stage. At the age of 35, he has admitted that this is his final shot at World Cup glory, the one remaining stone in his shoe.

Any self-respecting football fan will be tuning in to see it unfold. However that in itself is not always as easy as it might seem. Unless football fans can afford to fork out for three different subscription platforms, they will miss a series of soon to be iconic clashes in the United States of America and Canada, forcing aficionados to seek out the games.

Private Internet Access is the simple way to do so. All of the games will be streamed live and for free in the United Kingdom, on either BBC iPlayer or ITV player, and accessing it through the PIA VPN is a completely legal method of ensuring fans don’t miss a single goal.

Additionally, Private Internet Access can come in handy for a series of different sporting events, beyond just the World Cup. If an event or particular match has been geoblocked or is subject to a blackout, PIA is a legal way of bypassing those restrictions – Football Espana readers can get an exclusive discount here too.

It’s an issue that has affected many in the UK too, with the 3pm blackout rule often preventing La Liga fans from tuning in to one game a week. The optional location even stretches to particular state events in the US. PIA have 50 different servers across all 50 states, allowing region-specific content to be viewed by Private Internet Access users.

Returning to the World Cup, few would want to miss the potential match-up between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in what would perhaps be a final bout between the two, on the greatest stage of all. If both top their group, that meeting will have to wait until the final, but should either finish second, it could occur in the semi-finals.

If Messi is to reach the final, the likelihood is he will have to face either nemesis Brazil and Neymar, or Luis Enrique’s exciting young Spain side on the way.

Some would argue that football fans can ill-afford to miss that, whatever the price. Private Internet Access at least makes it low-cost for fans to tune into the largest global sporting event in the world.