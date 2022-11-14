Spain stars arrive at Las Rozas ahead of World Cup departure

Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad have started to arrive in Madrid ahead of flying out to Qatar.

Luis Enrique confirmed his 26-man panel for the tournament last week and they will begin their preparations in the Spanish capital in the coming days.

La Roja will jet off to Amman to face Jordan in a pre-competition friendly before taking on Costa Rica in their Group E opener on November 23 in Doha.

The squad will train at their Ciudad de Futbol de Laz Rozas base after joining up from their domestic sides.

Social media posts captured Barcelona pair Gavi and Pedri arriving in Madrid alongside five players from the English Premier League.

All players will undergo medical tests before starting training as Enrique puts together his plans for the Jordan friendly.

The majority of his La Liga stars will feature in that game, as the Spanish top flight paused on November 10, but Premier League and Copa del Rey games have reduced his options.