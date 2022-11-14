Sergio Ramos posts lengthy message on Instagram following World Cup snub

Sergio Ramos was one of the headline absences from Luis Enrique’s Spain squad, and three days after the squad was announced, the central defender has released a message on Instagram about the matter.

For over a decade, Ramos was the face of the Spanish national team and had appeared in four World Cups to date, running from 2006 to 2018. Ramos, now 35, has 180 caps to his name but has not appeared for Luis Enrique in over a year. The Asturian manager stopped relying on him in March of 2021, considering Ramos dishonest after an incident with the Spain side.

“The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I wanted to realize. It would have been my fifth, but unfortunately I’ll have to watch it at home,” Ramos remarked.

Instead of Ramos, Luis Enrique has elected to take Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte and Hugo Guillamon as his central defensive options, although Cesar Azpilicueta can fill in instead.

While Ramos may well have a claim to being at a higher level than some of his competition, Luis Enrique has always been steadfast in his selection of characters that he trusts.

Last season was a tough one due to injuries and adapting to a new club and a new city. I devoted myself, body and soul, to recovering and getting back to feeling the way I always have, guided by the objectives and ambitions one always sets for oneself.

Fortunately, I can say that this season I feel like myself again and am back enjoying football, playing for a great club in a great city like Paris.

The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I wanted to realize. It would have been my fifth, but unfortunately I’ll have to watch it at home.

It’s tough, but the sun will still rise in the morning. I wouldn’t change anything about myself. Not my mentality. Not my passion. Not my commitment, effort, dedication. 24 hours thinking about football.

This is how I feel and I wanted to share it with you all.

Thank you for the support 🥰. There are plenty more challenges and goals ahead.

See you soon 🇪🇸.

Wishing you the best. ¡Vamos, España!

SR4