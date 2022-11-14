Report: Sergino Dest’s Barcelona career is over

Sergino Dest will not return to Camp Nou after his loan deal with Milan expires next summer, as per Sport.

The US international spent two seasons at Camp Nou following a €25m move from Ajax in 2020. He never outright won a place in the side even under Ronald Koeman, his strongest advocate, but became a back-up for Xavi Hernandez after he took the reigns last November.

Last summer, Barcelona decided to move Dest on loan to Milan, despite their dearth of right-back options. Although he has a contract until 2025, the Blaugrana have decided already that he will not return to the club after this season.

It seems unlikely that they would have a buyer in Milan. Although Dest can be bought for €20m, he has played nine times this season for the Rossoneri, just two of which were starts. In total, he has appeared for 339 minutes.

All of this is easier said rather than done. Barcelona have struggled to shift players for several seasons due to the significant size of wages given to players under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu. However Director of Football Mateu Alemany has shown a ruthless streak this past summer, finding inventive ways to move players on.