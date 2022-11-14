Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil ties himself to club with new deal

Real Sociedad are on their most consistent and successful run of the 21st century and they have secured the future of the man responsible for much of it.

On Monday morning Real Sociedad confirmed they had renewed the contract of Imanol Alguacil, extending it from 2023 to 2025 for a further two years.

Should Alguacil complete his new deal, it will mean he has been in charge of La Real for a remarkable seven years. Alguacil has been at the helm since 2018 and is currently on 199 matches, of which he has won 94.

After initially taking over in 2018 and steadying the ship, taking them to ninth place, the Txuri-Urdin have qualified for Europe in each season, finishing 6th, 5th and 6th last season. Amongst those promising league finishes was a victory in the 2020 Copa del Rey, as well as topping their Europa League group ahead of Manchester United this season.

As one of the most consistent sides in Spanish football, Real Sociedad have an argument to say they are the best run club in La Liga currently, which Alguacil is a big part of.