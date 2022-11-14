Real Madrid tracking 17-year-old Argentine wonderkid at Velez Sarsfield

Real Madrid’s recruitment chief Juni Calafat is supposed to be travelling to Brazil in order to recruit Endrick Felipe, but there is another starlet that Los Blancos have their eyes on while they are in Latin America.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are interested in 16-year-old Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni from Velez Sarsfield. The wonderkid is a right-footed winger who likes to cut in from the left side and shoot, as well as attracting attention for his pace and dribbling ability.

¡Lo liquidó! Gianluca Prestianni clavó el 2-0 definitivo de Vélez ante River.#ReservaxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/6cOHTBptPl — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) July 16, 2022

The Madrid daily say that Real Madrid have been in contact with his agent and former Real Madrid player Roland Zarate, with whom there is a good relationship. Any move will not happen until 2024 though, as he cannot change countries before he turns 18.

Prestianni has five caps for the Argentine under-17 side, scoring twice in those caps. He has also made the pitch on six occasions with the senior Velez team, providing one assist too.

As seems to be the case these days, and will likely be the case with Endrick, most of the top young talents in South America are signing pre-agreed deals before they turn 18. If Prestianni follows his current trajectory, Real Madrid will have to move quickly.