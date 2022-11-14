Pep Guardiola to discuss Manchester City extension

Pep Guardiola is ready to open talks to extend his contract with Premier League champions Manchester City during the World Cup break.

The Catalan coach is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with preliminary discussions ongoing over his future in Manchester.

Guardiola has transformed City, since his arrival in 2016, with four Premier League titles for the former Barcelona boss, as part of their rise to the dominant force in England.

However, speculation on his next move has grown in recent weeks, with previous reports from the Manchester Evening News claiming the situation is undecided.

Fresh reports, from the Daily Mail, claim he will fly to Abu Dhabi to meet with the City ownership, as extension talks intensify.

Guardiola will assess his options during the break, with indications hinting at a two year renewal, as he aims to win his first Champions League title since leaving Barcelona.