Marc-Andre ter Stegen World Cup arrival delayed

Barcelona goal keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not join up with Germany’s 2022 World Cup squad until later this week.

Ter Stegen was named in Hansi Flick’s 26-man squad for the Qatar showpiece alongside fellow shot stoppers Manuel Neuer and Kevin Trapp.

However, the German FA (DFB) have released a statement confirming ter Stegen will remain in Germany due to a gastrointestinal infection.

ℹ️ @mterstegen1 wird heute wegen eines Magen-Darm-Infekts zunächst nicht wie geplant mit dem Team in das WM-Kurztrainingslager in den Oman fliegen. Er bleibt vorerst in Frankfurt und wird nach seiner Genesung schnellstmöglich nachreisen. Gute Besserung, Marc! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JKHGSSISAa — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) November 14, 2022

The 30-year-old will not travel with Flick’s charges ahead of their warm up friendly against Oman in Muscat on November 16.

As per reports from Diario AS, the setback for ter Stegen will not rule him out of the World Cup but precautions are being taken.

He will fly directly to Qatar to meet up with the squad, when he fully recovers, ahead of their Group E opener against Japan on November 23 in Al Rayyan.

Ter Stegen is not expected to be first choice for Flick in Qatar with Neuer starting 10 of Germany last 16 competitive games.