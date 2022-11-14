La Roja confirm World Cup squad numbers for Qatar

Spain’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup have continued with confirmation of their squad numbers for the competition.

La Roja are due to leave their training base in Madrid in the coming days, ahead of a friendly tie against Jordan on November 17, before facing Costa Rica in the Group E opener six days later.

Luis Enrique has already confirmed the 26 players who will travel to Qatar to represent Spain in the Middle East.

Excitement continues to grow for Spain fans with speculation now wide open on Enrique’s starting XI plans with their squad numbers unveiled.

🤔 ¿Estás pensando ponerle nombre y número a tu camiseta para animar a la @SEFutbol en el Mundial? 🚨 ¡¡PUES YA ES OFICIAL!! 👕 Aquí tienes el listado completo con los 🄳🄾🅁🅂🄰🄻🄴🅂 que llevaran tus jugadores favoritos en #Catar2022. ℹ️ https://t.co/hdHgBBtBjk#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/TLgUY2oAki — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 14, 2022

The majority of players in the 1-11 bracket are likely to start against Costa Rica, but others have retained their club numbers, including Jordi Alba (18) and Rodri (16) with Ansu Fati and Pedri curiously given the No.25 and No.26 shirts respectively.

Enrique’s starting team against Jordan is likely to be different to his World Cup XI with key players rested in Amman.