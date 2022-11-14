La Liga stars arrive at France World Cup camp

France’s plans for the 2022 World Cup have been stepped up today as their squad met up at the iconic Clairefontaine training base.

The defending champions will fly out to Qatar in the coming days ahead of facing off with Australia in their Group D opener on November 22 in Al Wakrah.

Didier Deschamps has made the final adjustment to his squad, with injured Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpemebe forced to pull out, with Axel Disasi replacing him, and Marcus Thuram taking the final spot.

The full squad have now arrived in Northern France to continue their preparations including Real Madrid trio Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Karim Benzema.

The latter has recovered from a persistent minor injury problem and will travel to the Middle East with the squad.

La Liga is also represented by Barcelona pair Jules Kounde – another previous injury doubt – and Ousmane Dembele, plus Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.