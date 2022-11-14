Fernando Hierro wants Luis Enrique to stick with Spain

Former Spain boss Fernando Hierro has backed Luis Enrique to remain in charge of La Roja for years to come.

Hierro famously stepped in as interim Spain head coach at the 2018 World Cup, following Real Madrid bound Julen Lopetegui’s sacking, just days before the start of the tournament.

Following Spain’s last 16 exit to hosts Russia, Hierro ended his relationship with the RFEF, to pursue new challenges.

The 54-year-old eventually took up a sporting director role at Mexican club CD Guadalajara last month and he has opened up on a bizarre situation four years ago.

“I would do it again. It was a complex situation, but I could not afford the option of not accepting”, as per reports from Diario AS.

The former defender was also asked about his views on current La Roja boss Enrique ahead of the 2022 tournament.

Enrique came in to replace Hierro and Lopetegui following the tournament, and returned to the job in November 2019, after a break for personal reasons.

The former Barcelona head coach led Spain to the Euro 2020 semi finals last summer, and his side are amongst the favourites in Qatar, but his contract is up after the tournament with an extension pending.

“I’m very fond of him, because we were partners on the pitch for many years.

“He’s a great coach. What I don’t know is if he would like a more on a day-to-day club job, but I would like him to continue at the helm.”