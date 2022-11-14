Eden Hazard hints at Carlo Ancelotti issue blocking him at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has indicated Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is playing a key role in his lack of game time this season.

The Belgian international has struggled with constant injury issues since his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea in 2019.

The 31-year-old has missed an estimated 73 games for Los Blancos and he endured an inconsistent end to the 2021/22 season.

Despite a firm message to Real Madrid fans on his determination to turn his situation around, at their title celebrations in May, little has changed for the winger in recent weeks.

Ancelotti has used him sparingly since the start of the campaign with the veteran Italian boss unconvinced by his ability to maintain form and fitness.

That has opened up speculation over a January move away from Madrid with Premier League giants Newcastle United linked with a bid and Hazard has been frustrated by Ancelotti’s stance.

“Why do I play so little under Ancelotti? Before the season we talked and he told me I was going to have chances”, as per reports from Marca.

“Obviously, this is happening too little, but I understand that Ancelotti cannot always answer the same question.

“I don’t want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe after the World Cup things will be different.

“I want to play, but it’s the coach who makes his decisions.”