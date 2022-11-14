David Raya hails inspirational figure Luis Enrique

Spain goal keeper David Raya has praised La Roja boss Luis Enrique ahead of joining up with the 2022 World Cup squad.

Brentford star Raya was included in Enrique’s 26-man panel for the tournament in Qatar earlier this month as part of a rapid rise for the 27-year-old.

Raya played a starring role in Brentford’s 2-1 Premier League win away at defending champions Manchester City last weekend and he will fly to Madrid in the coming days.

Despite playing the majority of his career in the second and third tiers of English football, Catalan-born Raya has shown resilience in his rise to a Premier League player.

Enrique recognised his form, and ability to play as a progressive keeper, with a senior international debut at the start of 2022, and Raya paid tribute to the former Barcelona head coach.

“The first time I was called up, I was so proud, it’s a dream every player has since childhood”, as per an interview with Cadena SER.

“It took people by surprise, as nobody in knew I existed in Spain, unless they watched the Premier League.

“I’m optimistic about being able to fight and bring the World Cup home to Spain.

“Everything Enrique says, it’s impossible not to follow it to the letter.

“He has a way of seeing football that I’ve never seen before.

“He manages the locker room, asks players for ideas, we buy into it and we are 100% behind him.”