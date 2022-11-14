Barcelona to face stiff competition from elite clubs for Alberto Moleiro

Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro seemed destined to end up at Barcelona last summer, but with a deal falling through, he may find himself elsewhere next campaign.

The 19-year-old winger is the latest intriguing talent to come out of the Canary Islands and Las Palmas, following Pedri and Yeremy Pino. The Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez was in Barcelona to negotiate for Moleiro last July and it was thought that a deal was agreed, but as Barcelona prioritised other signings, the money was not there to follow through. The deal on the table was €10m plus €15m in variables.

Now according to MD, three other top teams are looking at Moleiro. Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City are looking at him, while Borussia Dortmund have also shown an interest. Worst of all for the Blaugrana, Real Madrid are leading that chasing pack with City.

Moleiro has appeared 15 times for Las Palmas this season, providing three assists, and helping them to second place in the Segunda Division. After signing a new contract, Moleiro’s release clause is now €30m, which will rise to €60m in the summer of 2023.

The Premier League sides will be able to offer the most money with Real Madrid, while Dortmund can point to a consistent record of developing star young talent. Barcelona will be forced to point to Pedri’s explosion onto the scene as their method of persuading Moleiro now.