Barcelona chief Joan Laporta has no plans to sack Xavi

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has confirmed Xavi will not be sacked this season.

Laporta was asked for his plans at the Camp Nou in the coming months as part of a wide ranging interview with Diario Sport this weekend.

Among the topics discussed, Laporta was asked about his perception of Xavi’s progress as La Blaugrana head coach, on the one year anniversary of his return to Catalonia.

Barcelona have bowed out of the Champions League at the group stages for the second season in a row under the former Spanish international, but their domestic performances have improved.

Ahead of the World Cup break, Barcelona are currently leading the way at the top of the La Liga table, with a two point lead over defending champions Real Madrid, after 14 games played.

“Not at any point in time have I questioned Xavi’s role. I have complete confidence in him,” as per the interview with Sport.

“I can assure you we are very proud of the coach we have.

“He knows the club very well, he knows how to communicate with different members of the club about what can be improved.”

Xavi is set to give his non World Cup players an extended break this month with their Ciutat Esportiva training base closed from November 14 to December 1.