Atletico Madrid ready to sell Premier League target Matheus Cunha

Atletico Madrid are preparing to sell players in the January transfer window.

Los Rojiblancos are set to offload squad names to balance the financial impact of dropping out of the Champions League group stages.

Diego Simeone is facing some tough choices in the coming weeks, but the club are aiming to secure at least €30m in player sales, in the mid-season market.

According to reports from Marca, Brazilian international Matheus Cunha is on Simeone’s list of potential departures, after a mixed start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The 23-year-old netted seven goals last season, following his arrival from Hertha Berlin, but he is open to a Premier League move.

Manchester United were linked with him ahead of the current season, with the potential for a €20m bid, and Atletico could now reach out to the Red Devils over a transfer.

Joao Felix could also be on his way out of Madrid with United also tracking the Portuguese winger despite Atletico’s €80m valuation.