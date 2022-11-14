Ansu Fati involved in traffic incident, unhurt, but one person in hospital

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is on a high following his selection for Luis Enrique’s Spain squad to go to the World Cup, but was involved in a scary incident on Sunday.

The 20-year-old striker was trying to park his car in Barcelona on Sunday, when he collided with a motorbike. His car hit a passing motorbike, with the rider then being thrown off the bike. The Barcelona forward was unhurt but the other party has broken their ankle.

Fati then accompanied the injured rider to the hospital, where tests confirmed the break, and gave them his contact details in order to keep in touch regarding their injuries, as per Cadena SER. Thankfully, it seems they will make a full recovery.

While Ansu was not injured, this does mark a scary period in the calendar for many footballers before the World Cup, as they seek to avoid freak injuries. Most famously in Spain, Santi Canizares was due to start for Spain in goal at Euro 2004, but after dropping an aftershave bottle on his foot, severed a tendon and missed the tournament.