Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano head to Turkey during the World Cup break

La Liga duo Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano will travel to Turkey for a mini tournament and training camp during the World Cup break.

The Spanish top-flight is currently paused until December 31, following the pattern of other major European leagues, by suspending action, ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

However, the majority of sides are planning to utilise the break as a ‘second pre season’ to refresh their squads with friendly games permitted by FIFA.

Both clubs will go to Turkey as part of a collaboration between La Liga and the Turkish Super Lig with Rayo facing Fenerbahce and Galatasaray on November 30 and December 3 respectively.

Andoni Iraola’s side return to Madrid on December 4 and fly to England the following week to face Newcastle United on December 17.

Under pressure Quique Setien leads his Villarreal side against Fenerbahce and Galatasaray on December 3 and 6 before also flying to England to take on former boss Unai Emery and Aston Villa on December 15.