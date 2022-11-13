The six teams in the race for out of contract Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko has been on the radar of Europe’s top European clubs for some time having made his Borussia Dortmund debut at the age of 16. However with his contract expiring at the end of the season, a unique opportunity to secure one of the brightest talents in European football has presented itself.

It may be that Moukoko decides to stay at the Signal Iduna Park. Die Schwarzgelben have a reputation for developing their prodigiously talented youngsters and then selling them on, so the 17-year-old could decide to stay in the Bundesliga and continue his development, in the knowledge they will allow him to move on eventually.

However there is a chasing pack of six elite clubs on his trail. Four of those come from the Premier League: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Paris Saint-Germain appear to looking to younger talents for their recruitment under Luis Campos. Barcelona are the only Spanish team linked with Moukoko, as per Sport.

From the outside, it looks unlikely that they can beat the others to his signature. The Blaugrana will not be able to offer the same wages as their competitors. With six arguably first-choice level options in their front three currently, they cannot offer Mouokoko regular game time either.