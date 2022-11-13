The most used Barcelona players going into the 2022 World Cup

As club football breaks for the 2022 World Cup, many will be trying to take stock of season so far, and work out exactly how that will affect the tournament itself.

Here is the complete list of Barcelona players who have featured this season so far and how much.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 1,710 minutes, 15 conceded

The German goalkeeper has been an ever-present, save for one match in the Champions League, returning to his best form.

Robert Lewandowski – 1,510 minutes, 18 goals, 4 assists

The Polish striker has played most of Barcelona’s minutes this season and backed it up with goals. He only missed their final Champions League game against Viktoria Plzen and started on the bench once against Cadiz.

Pedri – 1,433 minutes, 3 goals

Barcelona’s best midfielder has been an ever-present. Even as Xavi Hernandez tries to manage his minutes, he is their third-most used player.

Ousmane Dembele – 1,289 minutes, 5 goals, 7 assists

Perhaps the most erratic of Barcelona’s many wide forwards, Dembele has been the most trusted and the most productive too.

Sergio Busquets – 1,202 minutes, 1 assist

Questioned by many, his minutes eased off towards the end of October/start of November as Xavi tried alternatives.

Alejandro Balde – 1,140 minutes, 3 assists

Barely considered a factor at the start of the season, Balde has won a spot at left-back and right-back this season.

Gavi – 1,134 minutes, 1 assist

Beginning the season as a starter, he is now firmly in competition with Busquets and Frenkie de Jong for minutes.

Frenkie de Jong – 1,133 minutes, 2 goals, 1 assist

The Dutch midfielder began the season starting just 4 of the first 7 league games, but has become increasingly essential.

Raphinha – 865 minutes, 2 goals, 4 assists

Began the season as a starter with Dembele but has fallen down the pecking order since.

Marcos Alonso – 853 minutes, 1 goal

Trusted in the Champions League and in central defence, it is unclear how often he will play once the defence is fully fit.

Eric Garcia – 833 minutes, 1 goal, 1 assist

Started off the season very well, but ultimately was dropped for many of the bigger games.

Jordi Alba – 828 minutes, 2 assists

Sat on the bench for much of the early stages, Xavi called on him during El Clasico and has used him more since.

Jules Kounde – 823 minutes, 3 assists

A guaranteed starter while fit.

Ferran Torres – 751 minutes, 5 goals, 1 assist

Starved of minutes early on, he picked up as the season went on and started the final three games before the break.

Ansu Fati – 700 minutes, 3 goals, 3 assists

Has appeared in every game but only 5 starts and has not finished a game yet.

Gerard Pique – 639 minutes

A last resort for Xavi, but has seen more minutes than 7 first team players due to injuries – his last minutes for the club.

Ronald Araujo – 601 minutes

A starter when fit, but has been unavailable since September.

Sergi Roberto – 573 minutes, 2 goals, 2 assists

More injured than not, has played in fits and starts while fit.

Andreas Christensen – 537 minutes

In and out of the side, left a good impression despite his lack of minutes.

Franck Kessie – 485 minutes, 1 goal

Little in the way of opportunities, the lowest down the order of midfielders other than Pablo Torre.

Hector Bellerin – 321 minutes

Often unfit, Xavi trusted Balde ahead of him even when he was, by the end.

Memphis Depay – 131 minutes, 1 goal

Surplus to requirements, while fit, which he hasn’t been since September.

Pablo Torre – 108 minutes, 1 goal

Glimpses of a talented youngster adapting from the third division to the top.

Inaki Pena – 90 minutes, 2 conceded

One game against Viktoria Plzen in which his goal was peppered, but made some good saves.

Marc Casado – 23 minutes

Made his debut against Viktoria Plzen.

Alvaro Sanz – 12 minutes

Champions League debut against Viktoria Plzen.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8 minutes

A final few minutes against Rayo Vallecano in the first game of the season before his move to Chelsea.

Chadi Riad – 1 minute

Made his debut against Osasuna in the final match before the break.