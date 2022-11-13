Sevilla to compete with Premier League side for Osasuna striker

Osasuna have been one of the most impressive sides in La Liga so far this season and sit seventh in the table, just a point off fourth place.

A large part of the reason for that is the presence of Chimy Avila, who has managed to remain fit this season and has contributed significantly to their good form. The tiny Argentine forward has scored six goals and notched an assist in just 13 appearances.

Eleven places below sit Sevilla. Los Nervionenses are struggling and Sporting Director Monchi is planning a strong winter transfer window in order to address the many concerns over Jorge Sampaoli’s side. Avila is one of the options they are looking at, amongst others.

However Premier League side Leeds United are also lacking firepower and as per Estadio Deportivo, are also looking at Avila. They themselves have just 19 goals in 13 matches. Seemingly they would be willing to pay €22m for Avila, who has a release clause of €30m.

The rambunctious forward, famed for his powerful thighs and vicious strike, has been one of the most dangerous strikers in the division this season. Operating often from out wide or off another striker through the middle, Avila is a gritty and technically gifted forward.

At 28 years of age, it is unlikely his value grows too much beyond this point. That may inspire Osasuna to part ways with him should a significant offer come in. Neither do Los Rojillo need the money though, which strengthens their negotiating position. Either way, the interest of Leeds significantly harms Sevilla’s chances of securing him.