Louis van Gaal tips Frenkie de Jong to replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is ready to step up and replace Sergio Busquets as Barcelona’s midfield pivot according to Dutch boss Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal has included de Jong in his Netherlands squad for the incoming 2022 World Cup despite playing a reduced role in Catalonia so far this season.

The former Ajax playmaker has made just nine La Liga starts in 2022/23 but he remains an essential player for van Gaal and La Oranje.

Busquets is key for club and country and he will captain La Roja in Qatar after being included in Luis Enrique’s 26-man squad for the tournament.

Xavi and Enrique have both hinted at their enduring faith in the veteran midfielder, despite him turning 34 ahead of the current campaign, with his contract at the Camp Nou expiring in June.

Van Gaal backed the 25-year-old to fill Busquets’ role in the coming years as he continues to reject moves to the Premier League.

“I already said he wasn’t going to take the position from Busquets”, as per an interview with NOS, reported via Marca.

“But now that he’s leaving, Frenkie will take his place as it’s his best position.

“Every time he’s played there, he was the best on the field.”