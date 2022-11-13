La Liga sides secure impressive Copa del Rey showing

La Liga sides in Copa del Rey competition have ensured a dominant start to the 2022/23 season.

The seven top flight sides on duty in the opening 24 hours of first round action have all ensured their passage into the next stage with minimal issues.

Osasuna and Real Valladolid cruised past lower league opposition, in sixth tier duo Fuentes and Barbadas, with Elche continuing the pattern away at L’Alcora.

Mallorca hammered Autol 6-0 in La Rioja with Espanyol winning 3-0 at Rincon.

⏹️ FINAL DEL PARTIT! Classificats per a la següent ronda! #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/jiDWvyQeUu — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) November 12, 2022

That dominance was carried over into the evening fixtures with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid both in action ahead of the World Cup break.

The Yellow Submarine secured a club record 9-0 victory away at Santa Amalia as Quique Setien continues to build positivity following a difficult start to life in Castellon.

Los Rojiblancos were unopposed as they sealed a 2-0 win at Almazan in Soria with Angel Correa and Joao Felix on target for the visitors.

