Jordi Alba speaks out on Barcelona salary controversy and retirement plans

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has lifted the lid on his relationship with the club in a revealing interview with Mundo Deportivo.

The veteran defender will join up with the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup in the coming days after being named in Luis Enrique’s 26-man La Roja squad for the tournament.

Alba remains a key player for club and country, despite turning 34 in 2023, with his current La Blaugrana contract running until 2024.

Xavi has placed his faith in Alba as an experienced operator in his back line this season despite controversy over his future in Catalonia.

Alba was on a list of players potentially put up for sale ahead of the 2022/23 season as the club aimed to reduce their bloated salary bill.

His stance over contract reductions was also questioned, after taking a wage cut during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Catalan native has dismissed suggestions he refused to play his part.

“Whenever the club has asked me to help in these situations, I have always responded and tried to help. It’s always been this way”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“This year, the club has not called me to discuss this. I can only tell you that when they have asked me, I have helped.

“Being Catalan, and knowing the club, I have always wanted to help the club. If they ask me, I will always be there to do so.

“I’ve been here for many years, for almost 18 in total, and my intention is to retire here, if I keep performing.

“I see myself strong, and the day I’m not performing at the highest level as a Barca player, I’ll be the first to raise my hand and leave.

“But, right now I feel very good.”